    Honor Pad X9 with 11.5-inch display, 13 hour battery life launched; Check features, price & other details

    The Honor Pad X9, the successor to the Honor Pad X8, has been launched in India with an 11.5-inch display and Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is priced at Rs. 14,499 and is available for pre-orders on Amazon.

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Honor Pad X9 was launched in India. The tablet replaces the Honour Pad X8, which has a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display, and a 5,100mAh battery when it was introduced in September 2022. Significant changes and improvements have been made to the recently released Pad X9 compared to its predecessor. A larger and sharper display and a larger battery are notable features of the new tablet. The corporation also verified the device's cost and launch date in the nation.

    The Honour Pad X9 has an 11.5-inch display with a 2K (2000 x 1200 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The tablet comes pre-installed with MagicUI 7.1, an Android 13-based UI that lets users experiment with multi-window, multi-screen collaboration, and three-finger swipe capabilities. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which has eight cores.

    The Honour Pad X9 has two 5-megapixel camera sensors: a 5-megapixel front camera sensor and a 5-megapixel back camera sensor. The tablet's 7,250mAh battery, which supports 22.5W wired fast charging, is said to provide up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

    Six cinematic surround speakers with high-resolution audio are supported by the gadget. Additionally, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, and USB Type-C port connection are supported. The tablet's body is 267.3mm x 167.4mm x 6.9mm in dimension and weighs 499 grammes.

    The tablet's sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option costs Rs. 14,499 in India. The shade Space Grey was offered for the Honour Pad X9. It may be pre-ordered right now, and Amazon will start selling it on August 2 across the nation. Customers who pre-book the tablet will receive a Rs. 500 discount and a free Honour Flip cover.

