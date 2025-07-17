Airtel partners with Perplexity AI to offer a free 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription to all its customers (mobile, broadband, DTH). Perplexity Pro offers advanced features like GPT-4.1 access, image generation, and file analysis.

In a move to redefine access to Artificial Intelligence tools in India, Bharti Airtel on Thursday (July 17) announced that it partnered with Perplexity AI to offer its premium Pro services free of cost to all Airtel customers. This offer includes whether you are using Airtel’s mobile, broadband or DTH services, one can enjoy a 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro, a generative AI platform that rivals the likes of ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

What is Perplexity Pro?

Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine that delivers conversational-style responses by scanning the web in real-time. It is reportedly said that its Pro version unlocks advanced features such as access to models like GPT-4.1 and Claude, higher usage limits, deeper research tools, image generation, file analysis, and even the ability to build spreadsheets, dashboards and web apps via Perplexity Labs.

Usually priced at Rs 17,000 per year, this subscription is now being offered free to Airtel users for a limited period.

Who Can Avail It?

All Airtel customers—including prepaid, postpaid, broadband and DTH subscribers—are eligible for this exclusive offer. However, the free subscription is valid for 12 months only. Once the year is up, users will need to purchase the plan to continue access.

Airtel’s AI Push

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, called it a “game-changing partnership,” saying:

“We’re thrilled to bring Perplexity’s cutting-edge AI to our customers. This first-of-its-kind Gen-AI partnership in India aims to help users navigate the digital world with confidence and ease.”

How to Activate?

To claim the free subscription:

Open the Airtel Thanks App on your device.

Follow the instructions to activate your complimentary Perplexity Pro membership.

With AI increasingly becoming an essential part of how we learn, work and make decisions, this partnership could be a massive win for students, professionals and curious minds alike