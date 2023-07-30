Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moto G14 price, specifications teased ahead of August 1 launch

    Moto G14's landing page on Flipkart shares more details about the handset. It is confirmed to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display and will run on Unisoc T616 SoC.  The Moto G14's pricing has been revealed in various leaks.
     

    Moto G14 price specifications teased ahead of August 1 launch
    Moto G14 is all set to make its India debut on August 1.  Just a few days ahead of its launch, a tipster has  leaked the India pricing details of the handset.  Additionally, more information about the phone is available on the Moto G14's Flipkart web page. It will operate on the Unisoc T616 SoC and have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display, it has been revealed. It is hinted to include a dual back camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor as its focal point. The Moto G14, which is anticipated, will succeed the Moto G13, which was introduced in India in March.

    The Moto G14's pricing has been revealed in various leaks. The device would cost between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 11,000 in India, according to the source. In case you forgot, the Moto G13 costs Rs. 9,999 in India. Motorola announced earlier this week that the Moto G14 will debut on August 1 in India. Flipkart has also developed a unique webpage that details the handset's features.

    The Moto G14 will be powered by Android 13 and will receive three years of security updates in addition to a promised upgrade to Android 14. A central hole-punch cutout and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display are promised for the device. A Unisoc T616 SoC will power it, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Through a dedicated slot, a microSD card can increase the inbuilt storage up to 1TB.

    The Moto G14 includes two rear cameras with a 50-megapixel main sensor for optics. It has an IP52 certification for protection to water and dust. It features facial recognition technology and includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. It is hinted that it will include a 5,000mAh battery and 20W TurboPower charging capabilities. On a single charge, the battery is said to support up to 34 hours of call time, 94 hours of music listening, and up to 16 hours of video playback. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology are definitely present.

