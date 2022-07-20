Want a break from WhatsApp? Here's how to disappear from app without deleting it

People, on the other hand, prefer to take a break from being continuously connected. There may be occasions when you want to disconnect from WhatsApp without having to remove the programme. If your mobile data or WiFi is turned on, you will continue to receive messages from the senders. Even if you close the app, you will continue to get alerts.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps, whether for personal or professional usage. People, on the other hand, prefer to take a break from being continuously connected. There may be occasions when you want to disconnect from WhatsApp without having to remove the programme. If your mobile data or WiFi is turned on, you will continue to receive messages from the senders. Even if you close the app, you will continue to get alerts. What if we told you that you may take a vacation from WhatsApp without removing or uninstalling the app from your smartphone? There is a method to accomplish it, and we are going to walk you through it today.

Here's how to do it

Step 1: Long-press the WhatsApp app icon and select 'App Info.'

Step 2: On the top, you should now notice a 'Force Stop' button.

Step 3: Press the button.

Step 4: Quit WhatsApp in the background.

Step 5: Once the procedure is complete, you will no longer receive WhatsApp messages, giving you a much-needed respite.

When you want to restart using WhatsApp, simply open the platform and you will begin receiving all messages. If you want to leave the texting platform, do not open it and utilise the 'Force Stop' option, which will prevent you from receiving any texts. It is important to note that the moment you click on the WhatsApp app icon again, it will start working and you will receive the messages. In the future, if again you want to disable the app, then follow the same process and choose the 'Force Stop' option to not receive messages.

