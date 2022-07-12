Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter introduces 'Unmention' feature, will allow users to remove tags; Know more

    As the name suggests, the new function allows you to erase any reference of your Twitter account from a tweet. This will allow users to remove themselves from the narrative, allowing them to abandon a Twitter conversation.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Twitter's microblogging platform includes a new feature that allows users to "un-mention" themselves. The new "Unmentioning" function gives users more control over their mentions. The functionality is available to all users today across all platforms, including iOS, Android, Mac, and the Web.

    As the name suggests, the new function allows you to erase any reference of your Twitter account from a tweet. This will allow users to remove themselves from the narrative, allowing them to abandon a Twitter conversation. Twitter revealed the new feature on Monday, claiming that it allows you to "take control of your mentions and quit a conversation in which you no longer wish to be part."

    Also Read | WhatsApp expands message reactions feature, adds more emojis; Know how to use it

    When a user selects the new "Unmention" option, Twitter will inform them that leaving a discussion will result in the following actions:

    • Untag your username: Your username will remain in text form, but it will be removed from the original tweet as well as all responses.
    • Stop future mentions: No one can bring you up again in this chat.
    • Stop receiving alerts: You will no longer get notifications but will still be able to view the chat.

    When a user affirms their desire to quit a discussion, their username is removed from all tweets in that chat. This implies that other people will be unable to read your profile. The new Unmention tool is the latest move in the micro-blogging platform's efforts to combat abuse. According to Twitter, the purpose of this function is to empower users to block unwanted attention.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 launch date confirmed? Is it releasing on September 13? Know here

    Twitter is currently mired in a failed takeover offer initiated earlier this year by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk, who had offered to acquire the platform for $44 billion, suddenly pulled out of the agreement, and Twitter has vowed to sue the billionaire for breach of contract.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
