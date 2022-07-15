Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp texts, calls to work through Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses; Here's what we know

    Glasses are increasingly becoming a powerful product for Meta, and the incorporation of WhatsApp inside the wearable is another another indication that Zuckerberg and company will continue to develop and bring new goods to the platform.

    WhatsApp texts calls to work through Ray Ban Stories smart glasses Here s what we know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    Meta's Ray-Ban Stories smart spectacles will now support WhatsApp. The popular messaging app is now compatible with smart glasses, allowing you to send messages, view other people's chats, and even make phone calls. On Wednesday, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, made the statement, in which he discusses introducing more cross-integration to smart glass.

    "With WhatsApp, you can now make calls, hear message readouts, and transmit end-to-end encrypted communications. You'll soon be able to respond to Messenger or WhatsApp communications directly using voice commands," he said in a Facebook post.

    Glasses are increasingly becoming a powerful product for Meta, and the incorporation of WhatsApp inside the wearable is another another indication that Zuckerberg and company will continue to develop and bring new goods to the platform.

    Also Read | 4 reasons why you should not buy Nothing Phone (1)

    The connection between the Ray-Ban Stories glasses and WhatsApp is made possible by the Linked Devices function, which already allows you to connect your WhatsApp account to a PC without having to have the phone linked at all times.

    Those who own the Ray-Ban Stories may link the gadget to their WhatsApp account and begin enjoying the platform's new capabilities. Meta says that all of these communications are end-to-end encrypted, although we're not clear how that works when the smart glass reads out a WhatsApp chat from your phone. However, it is important to note that none of these transcriptions are saved on any server or device.

    WhatsApp for Android and iOS, with the latest versions allowing compatibility with the Ray-Ban Stories glasses, and the feature rollout is expected to be slow, so you may have to wait a long before getting to explore these new features.

    Also Read | Twitter introduces 'Unmention' feature, will allow users to remove tags; Know more

    For the time being, Ray-Ban Stories glasses are only accessible in a few countries, which allows Meta to fine-tune the software and make it more useful to customers.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shaking face to high five Android iOS to get 31 new emojis soon with new updates gcw

    Shaking face to high-five: Android, iOS to get 31 new emojis soon with new updates

    4 reasons why you should not buy Nothing Phone 1 gcw

    4 reasons why you should not buy Nothing Phone (1)

    Samsung to launch Galaxy M13 5G and 4G phones at noon today know expected specs price gcw

    Samsung to launch Galaxy M13 5G and 4G phones at noon today; know expected specs, price

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 new update to offer dual SIM setting better typing experience gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 new update to offer dual SIM setting, better typing experience

    Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched; know availability, specifications, other details here - adt

    Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 smartwatch launched; know availability, specifications, other details here

    Recent Stories

    NIRF Ranking 2022 Union education minister to announce for engineering management college rankings gcw

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Union education minister to announce for engineering, management, college rankings

    ICAI CA Final May results 2022 likely to be announced on July 15 Details here gcw

    ICAI CA Final May results 2022 likely to be announced on July 15; Details here

    Who was Ripudaman Singh Malik, the 1985 Air India bombing accused who was shot dead in Canada?

    Who was Ripudaman Singh Malik, the 1985 Air India bombing accused who was shot dead in Canada?

    Shaking face to high five Android iOS to get 31 new emojis soon with new updates gcw

    Shaking face to high-five: Android, iOS to get 31 new emojis soon with new updates

    India first Monkeypox case confirmed Centre steps up surveillance know about all about virus gcw

    India's first Monkeypox case confirmed, Centre steps up surveillance; know about all about virus

    Recent Videos

    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon