WhatsApp texts, calls to work through Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses; Here's what we know

Glasses are increasingly becoming a powerful product for Meta, and the incorporation of WhatsApp inside the wearable is another another indication that Zuckerberg and company will continue to develop and bring new goods to the platform.

Meta's Ray-Ban Stories smart spectacles will now support WhatsApp. The popular messaging app is now compatible with smart glasses, allowing you to send messages, view other people's chats, and even make phone calls. On Wednesday, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, made the statement, in which he discusses introducing more cross-integration to smart glass.

"With WhatsApp, you can now make calls, hear message readouts, and transmit end-to-end encrypted communications. You'll soon be able to respond to Messenger or WhatsApp communications directly using voice commands," he said in a Facebook post.

The connection between the Ray-Ban Stories glasses and WhatsApp is made possible by the Linked Devices function, which already allows you to connect your WhatsApp account to a PC without having to have the phone linked at all times.

Those who own the Ray-Ban Stories may link the gadget to their WhatsApp account and begin enjoying the platform's new capabilities. Meta says that all of these communications are end-to-end encrypted, although we're not clear how that works when the smart glass reads out a WhatsApp chat from your phone. However, it is important to note that none of these transcriptions are saved on any server or device.

WhatsApp for Android and iOS, with the latest versions allowing compatibility with the Ray-Ban Stories glasses, and the feature rollout is expected to be slow, so you may have to wait a long before getting to explore these new features.

For the time being, Ray-Ban Stories glasses are only accessible in a few countries, which allows Meta to fine-tune the software and make it more useful to customers.