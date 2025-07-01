Vivo is gearing up to launch the X Fold 5 and X200 FE in India soon, possibly in the second week of July. The X Fold 5 is a book-style foldable phone with impressive specs, while the X200 FE is a smaller flagship phone.

In the coming weeks or months, Vivo plans to introduce two big, expensive phones in India. A few days ago, the X200 FE was verified as one of them. Vivo said that the Vivo X Fold 5 would soon be available in India. Although the precise date has not been disclosed, there is a lot of conjecture that the X Fold 5 and X200 FE will be released simultaneously during the second week of July.

As the name suggests, the X Fold 5 is a book-style foldable that may compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 that will be released soon. It was just released in China with two noteworthy updates: a huge 6,000mAh battery and the best-in-class IP rating (IPX8/IPX9 Plus/IP5X). The Vivo X Fold 5 is remarkably tiny and light for a foldable that has these quality-of-life enhancements; it weighs only 217 grammes and measures only 9.2 mm when folded and 4.3 mm when unfurled.

With its 6.53-inch cover and 8.03-inch inner screens shielded by second-generation Armour Glass, the X Fold 5 boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, three rear cameras with 50-megapixel ZEISS tuning, and support for both 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. The starting price of the Vivo X Fold 5 in China is CNY 6,999, or about Rs 83,670, for a model with 256GB or 12GB of RAM.

What do we know about Vivo X200 FE?

Vivo has also hinted at the X200 FE, a small flagship phone modelled like the OnePlus 13s, coming to India. Its 6.31-inch screen is housed in a chassis that is just 7.9 mm thick. A 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging and a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus CPU power it. The phone has three sensors: an 8-megapixel ultrawide with ZEISS tuning, two 50-megapixel behind-wide and telephoto lenses.

Following its first release in China, the X200 FE was only introduced to other markets. When both gadgets officially arrive in India, we will discuss them. More information will soon begin to surface, as Vivo is setting off the hype train. Stay tuned for further information.