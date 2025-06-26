Vivo has launched the X Fold 5 with significant upgrades, including a massive battery, high IP rating, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The foldable phone boasts impressive camera specs and a large inner display, rivaling Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Vivo has released the Vivo X Fold 5, their newest book-style foldable with a tonne of major improvements and top-tier features, like an enormous battery and a high IP certification. Launching first in China, the X Fold 5 is soon expected to break cover internationally given that its predecessor, the critically acclaimed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, was made available in markets like India. Indeed, there is a lot of conjecture that Vivo would introduce it in India, maybe in the coming weeks, along with another phone known as the Vivo X200 FE. It will compete with Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold 7, which will go on sale worldwide on July 9.

Vivo X Fold 5: What can you expect?

Vivo has produced titanium as well as more conventional white and green wood finishes. The former weighs 217 grammes and measures 9.2 mm when folded and 4.3 mm when unfolded. The other two weigh 226 grammes and 9.7 mm folded and 4.55 mm unfurled, respectively. There has been no change in the screen size.

The 8.03-inch inner display, which is now shielded by second-generation Armour Glass, and the 6.53-inch cover display are still included. With a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum local brightness of 4,500 nits, this primary display is an LTPO OLED. The processor is also unaltered. Similar to the X Fold 3 Pro, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powers the X Fold 5.

A 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 sensor with an f/1.57 wide lens with OIS, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with an f/2.55 3x periscope lens with OIS, and an additional 50-megapixel ultrawide with a 15mm f/2.05 lens are the three cameras on the back of the Vivo X Fold 5 that are used for photography. ZEISS tunes the configuration.

Vivo has made the world’s first commercially available foldable phone with IPX8 and IPX9 Plus ratings, meaning that it is safe against submersion and water jets, at least in theory. The phone is also rated IP5X for dust ingress.

Additionally, Vivo included a 6,000mAh battery in the X Fold 5, which is the biggest folding phone currently on the market. The phone is powered by two distinct cells, 3,275mAh and 2,725mAh, which are based on the newest Silicon-Carbon technology and should provide lifetime. The X Fold 5 supports 80W wired and 40W wireless charging (this was 100W and 50W in the X Fold 3 Pro).

Vivo X Fold 5: Price and availability

A model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs CNY 6,999 (about Rs 83,670), while a 16GB/1TB model costs CNY 9499 (about Rs 1,13,550). Pre-orders are now being accepted in China, and public release is scheduled for July 2.