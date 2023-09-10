Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Threads rolls out 'keyword search' to India & more countries

    Meta also said that it is "working on bringing the feature to other languages and countries as soon as we can". Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg also shared the development in a Threads post.
     

    Threads rolls out keyword search to India more countries
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    Meta's Twitter (now X) rival Threads has rolled out a "keyword search" feature to more countries, including India, on both mobile and web -- which the company started testing in Australia and New Zealand last week. The function was launched by the corporation in Argentina, Mexico, the UK, and the US in addition to India.

    In countries where the majority of posts are made in those languages, such as Argentina, India, Mexico, the UK, and the US, Meta said in a blog on Thursday that it will "start rolling out keyword search in English and Spanish, on both mobile and web."

    Additionally, Meta stated that it is "working on bringing the feature to other languages and countries as soon as we can". Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Meta, also posted about the development on Threads. "Currently expanding to the majority of English- and Spanish-speaking nations. Soon, more," he promised.

    However, Threads' global daily active user count on Android handsets peaked at about 50,000 users in early July and is presently hovering around 10 million. Over 10 million people joined the social media app within seven hours of its July 5 launch, according to Zuckerberg.

    Threads became the most downloaded non-game app on its first day in a decade, as per the market intelligence data provider Sensor Tower, and surpassed 100 million users. The report also mentioned that the users on Threads spend just 2.4 minutes a day on the app, down over 80 per cent from its early July peak.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
