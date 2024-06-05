'This is top priority': Elon Musk assures 'porn-free' mode amid X's policy shift allowing adult content

In a significant policy shift, social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, recently updated its guidelines to permit users to post adult and graphic content.

In a significant policy shift, social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, recently updated its guidelines to permit users to post adult and graphic content. The change, announced earlier this week, has sparked widespread discussion among users and policymakers alike. Addressing concerns, Musk has committed to providing a 'porn-free' experience for those who prefer not to encounter such material on the platform.

The policy adjustment by X, formerly known as Twitter, allows for the creation, distribution, and consumption of content related to sexual themes, provided it is consensually produced and distributed. This includes explicit content generated through artificial intelligence (AI).

The move prompted immediate reactions from users. One user inquired directly to Musk, asking if there could be a feature enabling them to use X without exposure to adult content, suggesting a 'porn-free mode.'

“Would it be possible to have a function that allows us to use X without being exposed to it like a porn-free mode?" the user asked.

Musk responded affirmatively, stating, "This is top priority."

The announcement comes amid global efforts by policymakers to curb the spread of explicit content on social media. Critics argue that platforms must balance freedom of expression with user safety and content moderation.

Another user emphasized the need for transparent options for those who do not want to see such content, especially in comment threads. "Just ban it all together," one user posted, reflecting a sentiment shared by many who are concerned about the potential impact of explicit content on the platform's broader user base.

Elon Musk's commitment to ensuring a 'porn-free' mode on X signifies an attempt to address these concerns while adhering to the platform's new, more permissive content guidelines. The platform's leadership appears to be seeking a middle ground that respects user preferences and consent while expanding the scope of permissible content.

Latest Videos