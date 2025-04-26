Airtel unveils UNLIMITED data roaming plans across 189 countries
Airtel has launched new international roaming plans offering unlimited data in 189 countries, simplifying travel connectivity. A unique plan for NRIs provides combined domestic and international benefits.
Bharti Airtel has announced a new IR plan for its customers. With this, there is no problem even if you travel to 189 countries. Unlimited data will be available in roaming at a low price. There is no fear of changing SIM or facing problems when traveling abroad.
Airtel has made the IR portfolio simpler, cheaper and completely barrier-free. The company has unveiled India's first unlimited IR plans that provide unlimited data across 189 countries.
For the NRI community, Airtel has introduced a unique recharge plan for Rs 4000 with one-year validity. Through the plan, customers get 5GB data and 100 voice minutes while abroad, and they can also use the same plan while in India and get 1.5GB data and unlimited calling benefits every day.
Through this plan, customers can get a seamless connectivity experience anywhere across 189 countries and can use the same number even when in India without any separate recharge.
“At Airtel, we strive to simplify our customers' lives. Through this, we provide them with greater value and convenience. We have simplified our IR plans, which truly reiterates our value proposition to customers and allows them to freely use data and calls while traveling the world,” said Bharti Airtel Marketing Director Siddharth Sharma. We are constantly committed to providing new solutions to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers.
Airtel customer benefits
● In-flight connectivity, auto-activation of services upon reaching other countries, 24X7 customer service support
● One plan to travel to 189 countries. No confusion about which zone or pack to choose. No need for multiple packs across multiple countries or transit airports
● Auto-renewal feature for frequent travelers. This eliminates the need to purchase packs multiple times and makes travel smoother.
● Cheaper packs. It is much cheaper compared to many in-country/local SIMs. This provides a simplified solution for those traveling the world to stay connected and saves them the expense and hassle of getting a local SIM card.
● Customers have all the control. They will be able to manage their entire international roaming needs with information on data usage, billing amount and data inclusion or required minutes inclusion in the Airtel Thanks app.
*Fair usage charges apply