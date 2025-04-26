Bharti Airtel has announced a new IR plan for its customers. With this, there is no problem even if you travel to 189 countries. Unlimited data will be available in roaming at a low price. There is no fear of changing SIM or facing problems when traveling abroad.

Airtel has made the IR portfolio simpler, cheaper and completely barrier-free. The company has unveiled India's first unlimited IR plans that provide unlimited data across 189 countries.