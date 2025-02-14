Star Wars Jedi to Blue Prince and more: Sony announces PlayStation Plus game catalog for February 2025

The PlayStation State of Play event revealed new titles for PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, including Abiotic Factor and Blue Prince. These games join Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and TopSpin 2K25 in the February lineup for Extra and Premium subscribers.

With the inaugural PlayStation State of Event, Sony launched 2025 in grand fashion and gave fans a lot of intriguing new information. The new titles that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Premium and Deluxe users were also unveiled at the showcase event. To download these games for free, make sure your membership is active.

It highlighted two new independent games that will be included in Game Catalog: Abiotic Factor, which will be accessible in Game Catalog when it releases this summer, and Blue Prince, which will be available on Day One of Game Catalog this spring.

A "genre-bending architectural adventure" is what Blue Prince is. As you construct a vast estate with 45 moving rooms that offer levels of strategy, riddles, and adventure, each door presents a new choice.

In contrast, Playstack and Deep Field Games' six-player survival crafting game is called Abiotic Factor. "You and a group of scientists must create clever equipment and traps to outsmart your adversaries and establish this strange underground complex as your new home while stranded miles below the surface."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and TopSpin 2K25 are also a part of February’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup, and will be available to play from February 18.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | PS4, PS5

TopSpin 2K25 | PS4, PS5

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 | PS5

SaGa Frontier Remastered | PS4

Somerville | PS4, PS5

Tin Hearts | PS4, PS5

Mordhau | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium

Patapon 3 | PS4, PS5

Dropship: United Peace Force | PS4, PS5

