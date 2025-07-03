The iOS 26 beta introduces a FaceTime feature that automatically pauses video chats if nudity is detected, displaying a warning message and giving users the option to resume or end the call.

The next iOS 26 upgrade from Apple, which was initially shown at WWDC 2025, is already creating a lot of hype because of its eye-catching new Liquid Glass design and extensive changes to the iPhone environment. However, the focus has now shifted to FaceTime, where Apple seems to be testing an unexpected layer of privacy protection, after a recently discovered feature in the iOS 26 beta.

The iOS 26 beta version of FaceTime has a function that, if it notices nudity on screen, instantly ends a video chat, according to a report by 9to5Mac. Video and audio will be instantly paused by the function, which also displays a warning notice outlining the disruption.

The message reads, “Audio and video are paused because you may be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call.” Users are then given the option to either resume or end the call.

This feature seems to be a continuation of Apple's broader dedication to user safety, especially for younger audiences. Apple announced improved family safety features in iOS 26 at its WWDC keynote, mentioning that FaceTime call protection will now be part of Communication Safety. The tool specifically aims to identify and stop nudity in live video conversations, which were formerly thought to be restricted to kid accounts or those in Family Sharing configurations.

However, it now appears the detection tool may be active across all accounts in the current beta, not just those flagged as underage.

Similar protections will be applied to Shared Albums in the Photos app, where explicit photographs would be automatically obscured, the company has previously said. Apple's continuous attempts to improve digital wellness and shield users—especially younger ones—from offensive information are reflected in these adjustments.