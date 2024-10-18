Vodafone Idea to launch 5G services soon; Is your city in the first rollout?

Vodafone Idea is set to launch its 5G service in 17 cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, by March next year. Despite delays due to debt, recent funding has enabled network upgrades, aiming for 90% 4G coverage by June. This move follows Jio's market dominance, with its 5G user base exceeding 147 million.

Following Jio and Airtel, who have already deployed their own 5G networks over the majority of the nation, Vodafone Idea is getting set to introduce its 5G service. Despite testing its 5G technology for a few years, Vodafone Idea is finally prepared to formally introduce the service. Reports state that Vodafone Idea intends to launch its 5G service in 17 strategic locations, including big cities like Delhi and Mumbai, in March of next year. By June of next year, the business also wants to guarantee that 90% of the nation's population has access to 4G.

Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh said that they are lagging somewhat in the rollout of 5G, but he promised that Delhi and Mumbai would be the first large cities to get the service. The company's substantial debt has been a major factor in the delay in the rollout of its 5G service. Nonetheless, Vodafone Idea just received a funding boost of Rs 24,000 crores, which would enable them to enhance customer experience and network upgrades. The corporation is attempting to expand its 4G coverage in addition to implementing 5G.

About one-third of Vodafone Idea's approximately 150,000 network installations have already undergone construction. In order to improve service coverage for its subscribers, the corporation is giving priority to the utilization of particular frequency bands. Vodafone Idea is making these efforts in an attempt to keep up with the quickly evolving telecom market.

According to its most recent report, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has emphasized that Jio is still the market leader. According to the report, Jio's 5G user base has increased dramatically, from 130 million to over 147 million. This rise coincides with a July increase in the cost of mobile phones. Jio's expansion has given it the opportunity to solidify its place in the Indian telecom market.

