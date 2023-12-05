SHOCKING! Thieves in US return android phone after mistaking it for an iPhone

A man based out of Washington DC ffell prey to an armed robbery in which the thieves stole “everything he had in his pockets.” This included his car keys and smartphone. However, the thieves reportedly returned the victim’s phone as it was an Android phone and they wanted nothing to do with it.

In Washington, D.C., a man was robbed by armed robbers who took "everything he had in his pockets," including his car keys and smartphone. The bright side? The phone was an Android, and the thieves were completely disinterested in it."They basically looked at it and said, 'Oh, that's an Android?'' This is not what we desire. I mistook it for an iPhone," the wife said.

According to media reports, the couple from Washington, D.C., who requested anonymity, described their disturbing encounter. The lady had just finished a late-night stint at work and met her husband at the parking. As he made his way back to the apartment after parking the car, he encountered "two masked gentlemen" armed with guns. The woman recounted the traumatic event, saying, "They robbed him, took everything he had in his pockets, took the keys to my truck, and got in and pulled off."

However, before fleeing, the thieves took one last look at the phone they had just stolen and swiftly returned it to the spouse. The wife explained their reaction, saying, "They basically looked at that phone and were like 'Oh, that’s an Android? We don’t want this. I thought it was an iPhone.'"

This distressing experience left the couple disturbed, emphasising the unexpected twist in which the thieves decided an Android phone was just not worth their effort after stealing practically everything.

