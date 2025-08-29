Microsoft CEO Nadella shared five GPT-5 prompts he uses within Microsoft 365 Copilot, revealing how AI is transforming his daily routine. These prompts range from predicting meeting topics to assessing project risks and tracking progress.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed five GPT-5 prompts that can become a problem if your boss starts to follow them right away. Imagine entering a meeting where your employer has already mapped out accountability, is aware of your thoughts, and is fully educated on all the specifics of your project, including its progress, risks, successes, and setbacks. There is no space for excuses in such a room. Although it seems like a manager's dream come true in terms of output, team members may feel under more strain.

Nadella has given an insight into how his daily routine is already being impacted by the most recent integration of GPT-5 within Microsoft 365 Copilot. Nadella outlined how the new AI capabilities are helping him keep on top of business goals, follow projects, and prepare for meetings in a series of postings on X.

"We introduced GPT-5 to Microsoft 365 Copilot a few weeks ago, and it has rapidly integrated itself into my daily routine," Nadella wrote. "It's giving all of my apps an extra layer of intelligence."

After that, Nadella gave a list of five sample prompts that he frequently used with Copilot. In the first, he may ask the system to go over previous exchanges with a person and recommend what they're likely thinking about before the next encounter. In addition to summarising KPIs versus objectives, dangers, competitive developments, and even difficult questions he should be prepared to face, the second person creates project updates by compiling emails, chats, and meeting notes.

He also pointed out another question that deals with accountability. Copilot received a status report based on engineering progress, pilot program outcomes, possible hazards, and a probability assessment when he enquired about the company's readiness for a product launch. In a fourth assignment, he groups tasks into buckets with percentage splits and examines his calendar and correspondence from the previous month to see where he has spent his time.

Lastly, he explained how Copilot may help him get ready for certain meetings by going over a chosen email in light of previous management and team conversations.

A unique glimpse into how a top CEO is utilising generative AI to handle time and information overload can be seen in Nadella's postings. Additionally, for Microsoft, it is a powerful testament to the extent to which GPT-5 can be integrated into office programs. These new processes indicate a move towards more predictive, context-aware support that combines personal history with real-time data, even though AI has previously been helping with activities like writing and summarising.