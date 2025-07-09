Galaxy Z Fold 7's price is expected to see a significant increase in India, potentially ranging from Rs. 175,000 to Rs. 179,000. While it boasts upgrades like Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, this price jump positions it similarly to the Vivo X Fold 5.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have been strongly anticipated, and the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just hours away. Numerous leaks have begun to appear online as the launch draws near, providing us with an advance look at what Samsung may reveal. The pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been leaked just one day before debut, and customers might not be pleased with the large price increase.

Yes, you read correctly: a significant price increase for the book-style foldable is anticipated in a number of countries, including India. Find out what Samsung has in store for the foldables this year.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Expected features

We already know a lot about the foldable thanks to leaks and speculations, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 debut is quickly approaching. A thinner shape and a speed boost thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU are two major design changes for smartphones this year. Although the anticipated specifications are great, tipster Yogesh Brar has forecast a significant price increase for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in India that might surprise consumers.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Expected pricing leaked

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is anticipated to cost between Rs. 175,000 and Rs. 179,000 in India, according the tipster's X post. This is a substantial price hike above the Rs. 149999 price tag of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. As previously reported for France, this is not the first time we have heard about the price increase. Regarding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 clamshell foldable, no pricing has been revealed as of yet, but despite significant design improvements, it is anticipated to come at a comparable price to its predecessor.

Regarding cost, the Vivo X Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be comparable in terms of feature price. According to the sources, Vivo is also expected to introduce a number of improvements and updates that might persuade customers to purchase. Additionally, if the Vivo X Fold 5's pricing stays high, consumers may be inclined to purchase it in light of the Galaxy Z Fold 7's price increase. We will have to wait till launch to confirm the cost because Samsung has not yet made the prices official.