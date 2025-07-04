Samsung's upcoming triple foldable phone, possibly named the Galaxy Z Fold 7, is rumored to cost around $3,000 and boast a 10-inch display. Leaked information suggests a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

It is known that the next foldables will be unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025, which is scheduled for July 9. This year, Samsung has more surprises to offer than its typical selection. Four foldables, including a triple foldable device, are reportedly part of the portfolio. We now know a few more information about the impending triple foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which the firm has teased so far.

Samsung’s triple foldable price leaked

The forthcoming gadget is expected to come with an enormous screen, top-tier hardware, including a next-generation processor, and an extremely expensive price tag, according to a rumour from South Korea. Locally, it is anticipated to retail for about $3,000 (about Rs 2,56,500), which is almost twice as much as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, availability could be restricted to the Chinese and South Korean markets alone.

Scroll to load tweet…

Samsung’s triple foldable expected features

The Android Authority claims that drawings and a related animated film have leaked, providing a sneak peak at this future triple folding gadget. However, there are currently no official renderings or real-world photos; they are only conceptual drawings taken from animation files in the most recent One UI 8 version.

According to rumours, the Galaxy G Fold may be the device's initial name. The leaked video shows the front and back of the phone when it is fully extended, but it does not show the device moving or folding.

According to specifications, Samsung's tri-fold is expected to have a sizable 10-inch display, directly competing with Huawei's 10.2-inch model. Performance-wise, the gadget is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is not surprise for a high-end foldable of this calibre.