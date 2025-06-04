The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has undergone rigorous bend and scratch tests to determine its durability. Despite its thin and light frame, the phone, with its titanium frame and ceramic coating, has shown surprising resilience.

Everyone was worried about the infamous bend test and other taxing procedures when Samsung produced the Galaxy S25 Edge, a thin and light phone. In order to determine how well a gadget would perform under extreme conditions, people subject mobile phones to bend, scratch, and other testing.

Despite the corporations' disapproval, individuals continue to attempt these antics, and JerryRigEverything is well-known for them. People were in for a surprise when the Galaxy S25 Edge underwent the well-known bend and scratch test, but is it a good or poor device?

Check out the bend test:

The ceramic coating on the screen appears to have enabled the Galaxy S25 Edge withstand a lot of harsh treatment, and the platform attests to the device's dependable quality and lack of irreversible damage.

However, how does the Galaxy S25 Edge perform in the bend test given its small frame? The results have shocked the platform since, despite their best efforts to bend the phone under great pressure to check for cracks, it appears that the titanium frame of the handset has held up.

These two experiments have demonstrated iPhones' fragility over time and potentially be game-changers for marketers. However, Samsung will be really happy to watch how its new high-end gadget handles the grime and proves to everyone that a tiny phone can also be robust and long-lasting.

The slim body of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which costs Rs 1,09,999, comes at the expense of a significantly smaller 3,900mAh battery and a telephoto lens. At this price, the phone's build quality is as good as you would anticipate, and its weight of only 163 grammes makes it stand out from the other bulky gadgets on the market.