The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been officially launched, and its sleek design, achieved through internal component adjustments, has raised questions about the SIM slot.

This week saw the formal unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and we now know its price in India. The Galaxy S25 Edge's most striking feature is its svelte form, which Samsung accomplished with some significant adjustments to the internal components.

According to earlier speculations, Samsung will also need to remove the Galaxy S25 Edge's actual SIM slot in order to make room for its streamlined design. Is it accurate to say that the business was compelled to remove the slot and make it compatible with eSIM exclusively, making it the first gadget of its kind to be sold? What we know about the phone and other specifics is as follows.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to get SIM slot?

Despite having a 6.7-inch form factor, the Galaxy S25 Edge weighs about 163 grams due to its titanium 5.8mm frame. The formal presentation of Samsung's new Edge phone has confirmed that it would accept eSIM exclusively, despite several rumors to the contrary.

In addition to having a physical SIM slot, the Galaxy S25 Edge may also use eSIM for the second number.

We are happy that Samsung has kept the crucial feature, especially for sales in South Korea, China, and India. Is it surprising that this stylish phone still supports the standard SIM tray? Not really. Despite its thin size, the phone isn't stylish enough to justify taking out the SIM slot.

In recent years, Apple has led the way with its eSIM-only iPhone, but it is limited to a few locations. However, if manufacturers finally want to go port-less and without physical buttons, which Apple may be doing soon, then eliminating the SIM slot becomes a feasible option.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is priced between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the company's portfolio, with the 256GB basic model starting at Rs 1,09,999 in India. It has a smaller 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W charging speed and a 200MP main sensor in a dual camera setup.