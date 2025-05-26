The iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge are compared across key features including display, camera, battery, colors, and price, to help consumers make an informed decision.

Samsung and Apple are two of the biggest names in the smartphone industry, each with its loyal user base. Let’s take an in-depth look at how the two latest models from the top smartphone makers measure up against each other. Here are the main attributes and details of the iPhone 16 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. This might make it easier for customers to choose between two excellent gadgets.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Display

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge boasts a bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with about 513 pixels per inch, a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a resolution of 1440 x 3120. The iPhone 16 has a smaller 6.1-inch OLED screen with about 460 pixels per inch, 1179 x 2556 resolution, and a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Camera

Both phones' camera modules are rectangular with twin lenses, however the Galaxy S25 Edge has its flash integrated into the module. It is located near to the iPhone 16. Both have an IP68 certification for dust and water protection.

Both phones include two rear cameras for photography, however they have different features. Along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2) and a 12MP front-facing camera that supports 8K video capture, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge has a powerful 200MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

With video recording limited to 4K quality, Apple's iPhone 16 boasts a 48MP primary camera (f/1.6), a 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), and a 12MP selfie camera (f/1.9).

Their proportions differ: the Samsung smartphone is bigger and slimmer (158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm, 163g), while the iPhone 16 is more compact but thicker and heavier (147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm, 170g).

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Battery

Both sides have a moderate battery capacity. The iPhone 16 has a little smaller 3,561mAh battery than the Galaxy S25 Edge, which has a 3,900mAh battery. Samsung promises up to 24 hours of movie playback, surpassing Apple's 22-hour figure, even though the Galaxy has a bigger screen.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Colours

In terms of colour options, Apple offers a palette including Black, White, Pink, Teal and Ultramarine. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge comes in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.

iPhone 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price

Samsung officially introduced the Galaxy S25 Edge this month, with sales beginning May 30, whereas the iPhone 16 has been accessible worldwide since its release in September 2024. Pricing shows significant disparities; the Galaxy S25 Edge starts at £1,099 (about Rs 1.27 lakh) for the 256GB storage option with 12GB of RAM. Opting for 512GB with the same RAM raises the price to £1,199 (about Rs 1.38 lakh).

The iPhone 16, on the other hand, offers a wider range of configurations, starting at £799 (around Rs 92,000) for 128GB of storage with 8GB RAM, rising to £899 (around Rs 1.04 lakh) for 256GB, and topping out at £1,099 (around Rs 1.27 lakh) for the 512GB model.