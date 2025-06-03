The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G is available on Flipkart for under Rs 50,500. Originally priced at Rs 99,999, the phone is now available with discounts and exchange offers.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G is perhaps the greatest Android skin on the market and a great choice for anybody looking for a high-end flagship experience. From the camera to the design, display, and high-end functions that function flawlessly, the phone has it all. The best part is that you can obtain all of them without breaking the bank. Are you curious how? Flipkart is currently offering the Galaxy S24 Plus 5G for less than Rs 50,500 because of their ongoing sale.

This could be your best opportunity to upgrade your phone. Here's how to take advantage of this offer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Check out Flipkart deal

Originally priced at Rs 99,999 when it was first released in India, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is now only Rs 52,999 on Flipkart. A flat price reduction of Rs. 47,000 has been applied to the smartphone. With the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, you may receive an extra Rs 2,650 in cashback.

Additionally, depending on the type and functioning condition of your previous smartphone, you can choose to trade it in and get up to Rs 38,600 in return.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Features and specifications

A 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2600 nits is a feature of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Additionally, the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protects the smartphone.

Furthermore, the smartphone's Exynos 2400 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage power it. 4.5W reverse wireless charging, 15W wireless charging, and 45W fast charging are all supported by the phone's 4900mAh battery.

A 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens make up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus's triple rear camera configuration. A 12-megapixel front-facing camera is available for video calls and selfies.