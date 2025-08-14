Owners of certain older Apple Watch models in the US are receiving small cash payments due to a class action lawsuit settlement over swollen batteries.

If you get an email with the subject line “Smith et al. v. Apple Inc. Settlement” containing a link to a digital prepaid Mastercard, that’s likely your payout notification. Most recipients are getting about Rs 1,750 (roughly $20), although a few report slightly higher amounts depending on the number of claims approved. The payments are being distributed via email only-not by cheque.

Why the Payouts Are Happening

The lawsuit alleged that early Apple Watch designs did not provide enough space inside the case for normal battery expansion over time. In certain Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3 units, a swelling battery could press against the display, leading to lifting, cracking, or in some cases, the screen coming completely loose from the casing.

Some users also reported operational issues when this happened, and a handful claimed minor injuries from sharp exposed edges.

Apple has consistently denied any defect and maintains the watches were safe to use. However, to avoid a drawn-out legal battle, the company agreed earlier this year to a $20 million settlement-covering payouts to eligible users, legal fees, and administrative costs-without admitting wrongdoing.

Who Qualified for the Settlement

The settlement is limited in scope and applies only to certain US owners of Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3.

Automatic inclusion went to people who already had a service record with Apple for a swollen battery issue on these models.

Others could submit a claim through the official settlement website until the April 10, 2025 deadline.

The minimum payout was set at $20 per approved device, with slight variations based on the final number of valid claims. If you had an affected watch but no documented service history and didn’t file before the deadline, you won’t receive anything now.

How to Check if You’re Included

If you believe you qualified but haven’t received anything:

Search your email inbox (and spam folder) for the above subject line.

Visit the official settlement page to read the FAQs and contact the administrators.

Important Limitations

The settlement only applies to Series 1-3 models. Newer Apple Watch versions are not covered.

It is a US-only agreement — there’s no similar payout scheme for owners in other regions.

This action does not change Apple’s repair or warranty policies worldwide.

For anyone outside the US who still owns an older Apple Watch and is concerned about a swollen battery, the recommended route remains Apple Support. Your options will vary based on warranty status, local consumer laws, and the device’s condition, and could include a repair, paid service, or upgrade offer.