    Realme to host virtual event on December 20, company to unveil 'three new technologies'

    The news comes just days after the company disclosed the development of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Realme GT 2 Pro, which is touted to be the brand's most expensive flagship yet.

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 1:31 PM IST
    Realme is expected to launch new GT-series smartphones, as reported earlier this week. The virtual event will be held on December 20th at 2:30 PM IST. Realme stated in a news release that the business would showcase "three new technologies."  The specific features of the Realme GT 2 Series Special Event remain unknown. The news comes just days after the company disclosed the development of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Realme GT 2 Pro, which is touted to be the brand's most expensive flagship yet.

    According to reports, in the GT 2 series, the three advancements will include eco-friendly materials, photographic advances, and communication technology. It will add another feather to Realme's hat of tech breakthroughs.

    As mentioned, likely, Realme would formally launch the Relame GT 2 Pro for the global market which has been part of the rumour mill. To prevent ghosting and multi-coating on all surfaces, the back camera system is believed to comprise at least two 50-megapixel cameras and a GR lens. A 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls is possible.

    Also Read | New Realme Pad tablet to have 3GB RAM, Unisoc chipset & more? Details inside

    As previously stated, the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm's newest CPU, as well as up to 1TB of storage - a first for a Realme smartphone. The Realme GT 2 Pro will purportedly have a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging capabilities. The same charging speed might become a standard feature among sister brands like Oppo and OnePlus under the BBK umbrella. The Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.8-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may sport an OLED panel, and the display will most likely be WQHD+ (29601440 pixels).

