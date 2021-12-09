New Realme Pad tablet to have 3GB RAM, Unisoc chipset & more? Details inside

According to the Geekbench listing, the new Realme Pad with model number RMP2105 looks to be the brand's more budget-friendly product.

Realme joined the tablet market in September with the release of the Realme Pad. Now, it appears that the company may release another tablet shortly. The new Realme Pad has been detected on the Geekbench database website, where its essential specifications have been exposed. According to the Geekbench listing, the new Realme Pad with model number RMP2105 looks to be the brand's more budget-friendly product. The next Realme tablet has now received EEC certification, giving details about the device. The tablet's exact name is still unclear as of now. There's a chance it'll be called the Realme Pad 2.

The Realme tablet, model number RMP2105, was discovered on Geekbench. The tablet received 363 points in the single-core test and 1,330 points in the multi-core test. In addition, the tablet has been detected on the Eurasian EEC certification website, implying an impending global availability Furthermore, the EEC listing has not revealed any important data about the impending Realme tablet. However, the Geekbench listing has exposed only a few of the tablet's functions.

According to Geekbench, the next Realme Pad will be equipped with an octa-core Unisoc chipset and 3GB of RAM. Furthermore, the 3GB RAM option will be combined with 32GB of inbuilt storage. The listing also suggests that Android 11 OS would power the next Realme Pad. Aside from that, not much is known at this time.

Like the Realme Pad, the forthcoming Realme tablet is planned to accommodate further storage expansion. According to rumours, there will be a single camera on both sides, a larger battery, a larger display, and so on. The Realme Pad was introduced with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display. The display also supports night, dark, reading, and Sunlight Mode.