Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has found himself at the center of a viral social media storm after reacting to a video showing how to use the company’s Comet browser to breeze through an online course.

The clip, posted on X, demonstrates Comet AI completing a Coursera assignment in minutes. The 31-year-old billionaire reshared the post with a blunt warning: “Absolutely don’t do this.” Within 11 hours, his remark had pulled in over 50 lakh views, 45,000 reactions, and a flood of comments.

The original video was shared by Amrit Nigam, who describes himself as a web developer. In the 16-second clip, Nigam types the prompt “Complete the assignment” into Comet, and the AI tool automatically answers 12 questions from a 45-minute training module due on October 20. He later revealed, somewhat ironically, that the course was on AI Ethics, Responsibility and Creativity.

Aravind Srinivas’ growing influence

The Hurun India Rich List 2025 identifies Srinivas — an IIT Madras alumnus — as India’s youngest billionaire, with a net worth estimated at ₹21,190 crore. The report credits his fortune to building a world-class foundational AI model that competes globally.

Holding dual degrees in Electrical Engineering and a PhD in Computer Science, Srinivas launched Perplexity AI in 2022 alongside Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski, after working at prestigious tech firms including OpenAI, Google, and DeepMind.

This latest viral moment has amplified public conversations about how powerful AI tools like Comet can be — and the ethical dilemmas that come with them.