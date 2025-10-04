Perplexity AI's CEO, Aravind Srinivas, has launched the Comet AI-powered browser, claiming it acts as a "true personal assistant" to significantly boost productivity and potentially add trillions to the global economy.

Perplexity AI CEO and founder Aravind Srinivas stated that the Comet AI-powered browser can significantly increase productivity, reducing the need to hire additional employees. Srinivas described Comet as a “true personal assistant” that helps users accomplish more in the same amount of time, estimating that the productivity gain could be worth $10,000 annually for a single person. He highlighted that a 20% productivity increase in the digital knowledge sector, which contributes $25 trillion to global GDP, could add $5 trillion to economic growth.

AI’s Growing Role and Economic Perspectives

While AI technologies like Comet are increasingly applied across businesses to improve efficiency and reduce workforce needs, the labor impact has so far been limited, according to Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius. Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee echoed the productivity potential of AI but cautioned against the risks of overinvestment and a possible bubble in AI infrastructure spending, urging careful consideration of realistic growth expectations.

Comet’s Features and Market Context

Originally launched in July at $200 per month for Perplexity Max subscribers, Comet became available for free worldwide recently, drawing millions of users. The browser includes an AI sidebar assistant capable of summarizing content, drafting emails, managing schedules, and multitasking without switching tabs. Comet supports popular Chromium extensions, offers task automation, and personalized recommendations. The company also introduced a “Background Assistant” for Max users that independently manages multiple tasks, such as booking travel or sending emails, while users focus elsewhere. Other tech companies, including OpenAI and Google, have also launched AI-powered browser assistants, signaling a growing trend in intelligent web browsing.