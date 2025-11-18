A UN report reveals over 2.2 billion people, a quarter of the global population, have never used the internet, and progress is slowing. This digital divide is most severe in low-income countries, where 96% of the offline population resides.

In a world where most of us feel glued to our screens, it's hard to imagine that billions still live completely offline. But a new UN report has revealed a surprising reality: more than 2.2 billion people, over one-fourth of the global population, have never used the internet.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which tracks global connectivity, says that while nearly six billion people are now online, progress has slowed. Only 100 million people joined the internet in the last year, barely making a dent in the digital divide.

Where Are People Still Offline? Mostly in the World’s Poorest Regions

Despite 3G networks covering almost the entire planet, access remains deeply unequal.

96% of people without internet live in low- or middle-income countries.

In the world’s poorest nations, only 23% of people use the internet.

Africa is the least connected continent, with only 36% of its population online.

Meanwhile, countries in Europe and the Americas enjoy near-universal access, with only 8–12% of people offline.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin summed it up clearly:

“Everyone should have the opportunity to benefit from being online.”

Young People Are Leading the Way Online

The report found that young people are far more connected than older generations:

82% of people aged 15–24 use the internet, compared to 72% of the general population.

In regions like Africa, that gap is even bigger, half of all young people are online, while only one-third of adults are.

Rural Areas Still Lag Behind Even in Developed Countries

Where you live also determines your digital fate:

42% of rural residents worldwide have never used the internet.

In cities, that number drops to just 15%.

And even in Europe — one of the most connected regions, 13% of rural residents are still offline.

5G Is Spreading Fast, but Cost Is Still a Roadblock

More than half the world is now covered by 5G, and only 312 million people lack even basic 3G access. Despite this, internet remains unaffordable for millions, especially in poorer countries.

Cosmas Zavazava from ITU emphasized that affordability is key:

“We must direct resources where the needs are greatest so no one is left behind.”

A Long Way to Go

Back in 2018, only half the world had ever been online. Even after the huge digital push during the pandemic, 37% of the world was offline in 2022.