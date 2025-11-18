The company sounded upbeat about its revenue growth in the coming years, thanks to secured mandates.

Q3 revenue was at a record, and the company achieved break-even results on a reported basis.

The company attributed its revenue growth to the successful execution of AI infrastructure, public safety, and enterprise projects.

The stock is down over 30% YTD.

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. (GRRR), which focuses on artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions, jumped nearly 18% in Monday’s extended session, with the earnings announcement serving as the upside catalyst.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gorilla Tech’s stock is down over 30% year-to-date. If the after-hours gains hold, the stock is on track to record its best day in five months.

What Drove GRRR’s After-hours Gains

U.K.-based Gorilla Tech reported break-even results on a reported basis for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to a loss of $0.66 reported for the last year’s quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.26, down from the $0.29 reported a year ago. Revenue was at a record $26.5 million, a 32% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

Both top and bottom lines aligned with the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus estimate.

The company attributed its revenue growth to the successful execution of AI infrastructure, public safety, and enterprise projects across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

CEO Jay Chandan said, “The third quarter marks a turning point where Gorilla became a recognized leader in AI infrastructure.” “Our contracted projects, strong balance sheet and clear line of sight to scale differentiate us from peers that have yet to deliver beyond the promise of AI.”

Looking ahead, the company is optimistic about its revenue growth in the coming years, thanks to secured mandates, including its recently announced $1.4 billion data center contract in Southeast Asia. It noted that its current pipeline exceeded $7 billion.

Gorilla Tech predicts 2026 revenue of $137 million to $200 million, which falls within the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. It maintained its 2025 revenue guidance at $100 million to $110 million, while analysts, on average, expect $99.70 million for the year. The company also expects positive adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow for the year.

What Retail Feels About GRRR Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Gorilla Tech stock shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ as of late Monday, up from ‘bullish’ the day before. The message volume on the stream increased to ‘high’ levels. Retail chatter improved by over 1,500% over the 24 hours leading up to late Monday.

GRRR sentiment and message volume as of 9:20 p.m. ET, Nov. 17 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said they viewed the stock as “undervalued and oversold.”

Another user goaded shorts to cover up soon to minimize their losses. The short interest in the stock is at 6.1%, down from the 20%+ level seen in January.

GRRR Stock Watch

Gorrila shares were listed in July 2022 following a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) deal. After tracing a broad downtrend since March 2023, the stock turned the corner in Aug. 2024 and continued to climb until the Trump tariff-induced broader market rout in early April. Since then, it has seen a broader consolidation move.

Source: Koyfin<

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is in oversold territory (27.87). The stock, which is covered by two Wall Street firms, has an average analyst price target of $36.50, according to Koyfin, suggesting an upside potential of approximately 190%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<