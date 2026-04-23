OTP fraud is a prevalent cybercrime where scammers use deceptive tactics, like impersonating bank officials or offering fake rewards, to steal your OTP and money. The content outlines these common scams and provides essential tips to stay safe, emphasizing that you should never share your OTP and must verify all transaction requests.

One of the most common types of cybercrime nowadays is OTP fraud. In order to steal money from your bank accounts, scammers employ a variety of techniques to fool individuals into thinking they must provide their OTPs. These are a few typical methods used by fraudsters to carry out OTP scams. You receive a call informing you that the OTP intended for the transaction has been issued to you since the caller typed your cellphone number incorrectly. After that, they will ask you to provide them this code.

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The caller pretends to be a bank official when you receive a call from an unknown number. By claiming that the bank has noticed some unusual activity in your account and that you must divulge the PIN or OTP to stop more financial loss, the impostor will attempt to frighten you. Hackers may pose as internet retailers or delivery drivers. Claiming to need to cancel an order or provide a refund, they will request your OTP.

Scammers may contact or message you and say you've won a lottery, prize, or reward, and they need the OTP to redeem it. Scammers are aware that more individuals are learning about cyberfraud as a result of increased cyber awareness. As a result, their justifications for requesting your OTPs are becoming increasingly intricate. For instance, in order to obtain an interest-free loan or an income tax refund, they could need your OTPs.

The OTP you get should never be shared with anybody. Your bank PIN or OTP will never be requested by a bank representative, law enforcement officer, or government official. Keep in mind that money will be taken out of your account when you use OTP, not the other way around. With an OTP, money cannot be added to your account.

Scammers may urge you to give them your OTP, claiming that once you do, they would be able to transfer funds to your account. Avoid falling for such deceptions.

Check Out Tips To Stay Safe From OTP Fraud

Carefully read the SMS with the OTP. The purpose of the OTP is often stated in the SMS. When in doubt, perform some internet research on the company or retailer before making an online purchase.

Visit their official website and use the contact information provided there. Choose cash on delivery if you're still not convinced.

Any links, emails, or messages from unidentified sources that provide financial alerts or product offers should not be clicked.

Only use secure networks to make digital payments. Financial transactions should not be conducted via public Wi-Fi as it is susceptible to hacking.

For your online accounts, create secure passwords and, if you can, turn on Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).

Regularly review your bank statements. Keep an eye out for any strange or unusual transactions. Inform your bank if you discover anything that doesn't add up. Develop your patience and digital safety skills. Ask questions about anything that seems odd when conducting transactions online. Before completing any purchase, take a moment to carefully look for any warning signs.