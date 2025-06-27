July 2025 is packed with exciting tech launches, including new devices from Nothing, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo. From foldables to flagships and new audio accessories, these releases promise innovative features and powerful performance.

OnePlus, Samsung, Nothing, and a few more. Brands planning major launches in July 2025 are going by that name. Every month of the year has seen the release of new items, and July will only be the most exciting. The majority of these companies have disclosed their debut dates, the items they intend to offer, and what consumers might anticipate from them.

In addition to the latest Samsung foldables, the new OnePlus Nord model, and a few more names to get you interested, the Nothing Phone 3 has been generating news for the past few weeks. So buckle up and prepare for a monumental 31 days in July 2025.

Nothing Phone 3

The Nothing Phone 3 will launch in London on July 1st, marking the beginning of the month. The Phone 3 will be the company's main emphasis, particularly for its flagship promises, but it will also introduce its first over-the-ear headphones. According to predictions, the Phone 3's display would be flat, like the majority of phones released in 2025. The latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset powers it.

A 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution is anticipated for the model. Additionally, according to leaks, the Phone 3 will include a triple camera setup consisting of three lenses: an ultra-wide lens, a 50MP wide lens, and a 3x periscope telephoto. Better than the Phone 2, the Phone 3 is anticipated to have a 5,150mAh battery that supports 65W charging.

OnePlus Nord 5 series

Early next month, the OnePlus Nord 5 series will premiere, and the firm intends to offer not one, not two, but five new devices at the event on July 8. In addition to the new OnePlus Buds 4 and the OnePlus Pad version, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 have been teased over the past few weeks. OnePlus will only provide the Nord 5 series and the Buds 4 in the Indian market. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor will power the OnePlus Nord 5.

Additionally, the new model will enable 144 FPS on COD Mobile and BGMI games and have a huge vapour cooling technology. According to the launch teaser, the Nord 5 and CE 5 ought to include a dual back camera setup and, ideally, a big battery, much like the OnePlus 13s model that was just released.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

It has been revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in New York on July 9. The tagline for the upcoming launch event, "The Ultra Experience is Ready to Unfold," once again verifies the items that will be featured. There is not much room for interpretation given the Galaxy Z Fold 7's silhouette in the latest teaser. Compared to the earlier Fold models that Samsung has released to date, the Fold 7 model does appear slimmer.

With the new design, you may utilise the smart responses capabilities for your emails while on the go in more effective ways. The firm is also keen to promote the Galaxy AI technologies that will be included in the smartphone. The newest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will power the gadget, and ideally the cameras and battery capacity will both be improved. The Galaxy Watch 8 series and most likely the XR headset will also be introduced during the foldable event.

Vivo X Fold 5

This month, Vivo is launching its next generation foldable in India in addition to the Samsung foldable. A number of leaks have given us a fantastic notion of the specifications and features of smartphones as we wait for the official launch date. According to reports, the foldable will include a 50MP triple camera configuration and be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Vivo X200 FE

This smartphone, which is anticipated to be a little flagship phone, is the next one to watch out for. In July, the gadget is anticipated to arrive concurrently with the Vivo X Fold 5. For overall performance, the Vivo X200 FE is anticipated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU and a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED display.

Oppo Reno 14 series

The company is also getting ready to introduce the next generation of Reno series devices, which are probably going to be released in the mid-range market. Additionally, Oppo has begun to tease the AI-powered camera features and smartphone design, raising expectations for more significant improvements over its predecessor. It has also been verified that the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 CPU powers the Oppo Reno 14 Pro.