The Oppo Reno 14 series, launching in India on July 3rd, boasts impressive camera capabilities, particularly its unique zoom technology. Both the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro feature lossless 3.5x optical zoom combined with AI telephoto zoom.

Oppo will launch the Reno 14 series in India on July 3. The Oppo Reno 14 and Oppo Reno 14 Pro are two phones that are heavily focused on cameras, especially zoom. Oppo even asserts that it is the only company in its market to release a phone with "lossless 3.5x optical zoom combined with AI telephoto zoom and 120x digital zoom." This zoom camera will be shared by the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro, down to the very last detail.

Scroll to load tweet…

Oppo Reno 14 series: What can you expect?

To give you an idea of what to anticipate from the Indian version, we are using the Reno 14 specifications from the China launch as of right now. A 6.83-inch, 1.5K OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz is included with the Reno 14 Pro. The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor powers it, and it has 512GB of storage and up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 6,200mAh battery that can be charged at 80W wired and 50W wireless.

It is anticipated that the Reno 14 Pro 5G would include a quad-rear camera configuration with a 50MP primary wide sensor, an AI sensor, and a telephoto lens. Additionally, the Pro model receives an IP68 + IP69 designation for protection to dust and water. It has a fingerprint sensor built into the screen and dual speakers.

The Reno 14 series comes pre-installed with ColorOS 15. The 50MP selfie camera and AI portrait mode are the main features of the Reno 14, which has the same screen size and processor. Additionally, a somewhat smaller 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W wireless charging is included with the smartphone.