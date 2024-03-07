Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elon Musk ready to drop lawsuit against Sam Altman if he changes OpenAI's name to THIS

    ‘X’ Boss Elon Musk recently took legal action against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, the company behind ChatGPT, alleging a breach of contractual agreements established during his involvement in launching the ChatGPT project in 2015. In a rather intriguing turn of events, Musk has proposed a unique resolution: he’s willing to drop the lawsuit if OpenAI rebrands itself as “‘ClosedAI”.

    Elon Musk ready to drop lawsuit against Sam Altman if he changes OpenAI's name to THIS
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    Billionaire Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, and its CEO Sam Altman, claiming that they have broken commitments that were made when he was involved in the startup of ChatGPT in 2015. He said that by prioritizing wealth over the good of humanity, they betrayed the basic goals of the artificial intelligence firm.

    The Microsoft-backed business's concentration on making money, according to Elon Musk's attorneys, violates that contract. Notably, Elon Musk left the OpenAI board in 2018 despite having co-founded the firm in 2015.

    The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla has now said that if OpenAI agrees to rebrand as "ClosedAI," he would withdraw the lawsuit against the company. In a post on X, Musk stated, "Change your name to ClosedAI and I will drop the lawsuit."

    Additionally, he altered an image of Sam Altam using a visitor ID card by adding the words "ClosedAI" next to OpenAI's logo.

     

    On his platform, he even indulged in lighthearted joking, showcasing an animated picture of a butterfly operating a vehicle beside a policeman examining an ID that said "OpenAI." The line of humor? The butterfly, known as "ClosedAI," brushes it off as an outdated picture. Musk is stating his point quite evidently by using clever memes and images, and his message is very apparent.

    This occurs after the AI startup responded to the lawsuit on March 6 by releasing a series of personal emails exchanged with Elon Musk. "We're sad that it's come to this with someone whom we've deeply admired -- someone who inspired us to aim higher, then told us we would fail, started a competitor, and then sued us when we started making meaningful progress towards OpenAI's mission without him," they said on their blog.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 1:08 PM IST
