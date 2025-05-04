Nothing is considering opening a physical store in India, hinted at by co-founder Akis Evangelidis. CEO Carl Pei has also engaged with users about potential store locations globally, suggesting international expansion is likely.

Nothing is one of the fastest-growing smartphone companies, especially in India. It has introduced two noteworthy smartphone series in the last two months: the CMF Phone 2 Pro and the Nothing Phone 3a series. In addition, the flagship Nothing Phone 3 is scheduled to launch in the country in Q3 2025.

Although the year's releases have already been planned, rumors regarding the planned physical shop in India have been triggered by an X post (previously Twitter). Additionally, the firm is considering opening a shop soon, according to hints made by Akis Evangelidis, the co-founder and president of India.

Nothing's CEO, Carl Pei, is well-known for interacting with the X community and frequently gathering user feedback. He recently asked his fans, "Which area in Tokyo should Nothing open a store in, that best fits our vibe?" in keeping with that strategy. "Where in India?" Evangelidis Cross asked him in response.

Although the business hasn't made any formal announcements about opening a store in India, the message may be interpreted as a subliminal hint that the concept is at least being considered. An Indian user asked him to create retail locations in India in a comment on Nothing's growth rate page, providing other examples. Pei then added, “Working on that bhai.”

This indicates unequivocally that Nothing is actively investigating the prospect of opening physical retail locations worldwide, with India becoming as a formidable competitor. India would be a wise candidate for expansion given the brand's rising popularity and devoted user base there, as well as its affordable prices and distinctive design ethos. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement, the company's growing interaction with consumers throughout the world indicates that a foreign retail presence is definitely in the works.

Nothing Phone 3 coming in India?

The highly anticipated flagship phone, the Nothing Phone 3, is probably going to be available for purchase by September 2025. It would be intriguing to observe how the AI will integrate into the phone, even if it is obvious that the firm will deploy high-end functions. Pei has previously emphasized the company's increasing dedication to customized AI. With the introduction of AI capabilities in more recent models like the Nothing Phone (3a) series and the CMF Phone 2 Pro, this path has already started to take shape. These phones have features like the Essential Key, which is intended to initiate fast AI-powered operations. This action highlights the company's larger goals for AI integration.