The government plans to implement a SIM-binding legislation by January 1, 2027, requiring messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to operate only with an active, linked SIM card in the device. This move aims to combat cross-border cyber fraud and phishing attacks by ensuring accounts are tied to KYC-verified mobile connections.

Users of WhatsApp, Telegram, and other messaging applications may be required to keep their registered SIM cards active in their phones beginning January 1, 2027, under the government's planned SIM-binding legislation. The legislation would compel messaging companies to ensure that their services operate only when an active SIM card linked to the account is present in the device.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has set a December 31, 2026 compliance deadline for messaging platforms to implement SIM-binding rules intended at reducing cyber fraud and the exploitation of Indian mobile numbers. Starting next year, customers may lose access to their messaging accounts if the SIM card associated with the account is withdrawn, deactivated, or changed.

Under the proposed framework, messaging applications that utilise Indian mobile numbers for registration must ensure that the registered number is linked to an active SIM card or eSIM on the device.

In practice, customers may lose access to an account indefinitely after deleting the SIM card that created it. If the registered SIM is deleted, replaced, or becomes inactive, the app may halt functioning until the same number is reinstated using a valid SIM card or eSIM profile.

Why Government Is Implementing It?

The government's action is part of a larger attempt to combat cybercrime, phishing attacks, and so-called digital arrest frauds. According to the DoT, fraudsters have used Indian cell numbers by acquiring SIM cards, establishing messaging accounts, and then managing those accounts from outside of India.

Authorities anticipate that tighter links between messaging accounts and active SIM cards will make it more difficult to exploit Indian phone numbers for cross-border fraud.

The government has also said that considerable financial losses sustained by Indian consumers as a result of cyber crime are a crucial justification for tighter laws.

Which Apps May Be Affected?

WhatsApp and Telegram are among the messaging apps that are anticipated to be subject to the rules since they utilise phone numbers to identify and register users. According to sources, the SIM-binding regulation is unlikely to apply to Snapchat. The status of Signal is still unknown, with reports stating that the platform did not reply to government communications when the matter was investigated.

According to current information, WhatsApp will continue to operate on particular iPhone and Android devices after January 1, 2027. The suggested limits are focused on SIM verification and account authentication, rather than device manufacturers or operating systems.

The changes may have the largest impact on users who maintain their registered SIM card in a secondary phone while using WhatsApp on another device, those who remove the SIM after completing account setup, and those who rely solely on Wi-Fi and rarely utilise mobile services.

Users with dual-SIM handsets may additionally need to check that the number associated with their messaging account is active and meets platform standards. The guidelines are likely to apply to both conventional SIM cards and eSIM profiles. As long as the registered mobile number is linked to an active eSIM on the device, customers are unlikely to have problems because they do not utilise a physical SIM card.

What is SIM binding?

SIM binding is a proposed law that requires messaging applications like WhatsApp and Telegram to remain attached to an active SIM card, allowing accounts to be tracked back to a live, KYC-verified mobile connection.

Simply said, a messaging account must be connected to a live, active, and KYC-verified SIM card. The proposed regulation states that if the SIM is withdrawn, deactivated, or no longer operational, the messaging service may cease to function.

According to the DoT, the action is meant to combat scams, phishing attempts, impersonation calls, and other cyber frauds perpetrated through accounts that stay active even when the accompanying SIM card is no longer in use.

Following industry representations, the government extended the rule's compliance date to December 31, 2026.