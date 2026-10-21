One of the key features of the POSiFLOW PSF-8200 is its Bluetooth connectivity. Users can connect compatible smartphones, tablets and other supported devices to print documents without the need for a wired connection. The manufacturer states that the printer supports Android and iOS devices, making it convenient for users who frequently print documents directly from their phones. It also features USB connectivity, allowing users to connect it to a compatible computer or laptop for wired printing. The USB option is particularly useful when wireless connectivity is unavailable or when users prefer a direct connection to their computer. This combination of Bluetooth and USB connectivity provides flexibility for different working environments.

Rechargeable Battery for Printing on the Go

The POSiFLOW PSF-8200 comes with a 2,600mAh rechargeable battery, making it suitable for use in locations where access to a power outlet may be limited. According to the manufacturer, a full charge can support printing of up to 150 pages, while standby time can extend to 30 hours. The printer weighs approximately 1kg and measures 25.8 × 13.7 × 12cm. Its compact dimensions make it easier to carry in a bag than many conventional office printers.

This portability can be particularly useful for professionals who travel frequently, field staff who need to print documents at different locations, and business owners who require printing facilities while travelling. Users should note that actual battery performance may vary depending on usage and operating conditions.