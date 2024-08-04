Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Multiple vulnerabilities have...' Centre issues warning for iPhone, Mac users; Check details

    Apple, which doesn't confirm security issues until they conduct an investigation, had issued their latest security updates last week. The latest versions of these software are also listed on their portal.  CERT-In has asked users to apply the appropriate software updates listed by Apple.

    Multiple vulnerabilities have...' Centre issues warning for iPhone, Mac users; Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 10:15 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    The government has identified "multiple vulnerabilities" that might allow for spoofing or even the leakage of confidential data in iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products. The security advisor for the centre, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), noted the security vulnerabilities in a warning on Friday.

    "Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system," according to the notice.

    The vulnerabilities affect a range of Apple software including iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.6, macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.8, macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.6, watchOS versions prior to 10.6, tvOS versions prior to 17.6, visionOS versions prior to 1.3, Safari versions prior to 17.6.

    The severity of the vulnerabilities was marked "high" in the advisory. Apple released their most recent security upgrades last week; the company never verifies security flaws before looking into them. On their webpage, you can also find the most recent versions of these programs. Users are requested by CERT-In to install the relevant software upgrades that Apple has indicated.

    A similar "high risk" alert has been sent by the authorities for VisionPro headsets, MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones. An important vulnerability related to "remote code execution" in several Apple products was brought to light by the warning.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at Rs 89,999 check details gcw

    Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at Rs 89,999

    iPhone to MacBook: Take a look at full list of devices that will get Apple Intelligence gcw

    iPhone to MacBook: Take a look at full list of devices that will get Apple Intelligence

    300 small Indian Banks hit by ransomware attack, payment systems temporarily shutdown: Report gcw

    300 small Indian Banks hit by ransomware attack, payment systems temporarily shutdown: Report

    Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch on August 2: Key specs CONFIRMED; will compete against OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24 gcw

    Honor Magic 6 Pro to launch on August 2: Key specs CONFIRMED; will compete against OnePlus 12, Galaxy S24

    Apple Intelligence rolling out to iOS 18.1: A step-by-step guide to download, new features and more gcw

    Apple Intelligence rolling out to iOS 18.1: A step-by-step guide to download, new features and more

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate on August 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on August 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Do you know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 earnings were more than the show's winning amount of Rs 25 lakh? RKK

    Do you know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 earnings were more than the show's winning amount of Rs 25 lakh?

    Tensions escalate in Middle East; Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets [WATCH] anr

    Tensions escalate in Middle East; Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets [WATCH]

    Friendships Day 2024: Ranbir-Ayan to Ananya- Suhana, B-town besties RKK

    Friendships Day 2024: Ranbir-Ayan to Ananya- Suhana, B-town besties

    Kerala Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon