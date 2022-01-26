Motorola 'Frontier 22' smartphone specifications leaked, possibly first 200MP camera phone

Motorola is rumoured to be developing a new flagship smartphone codenamed 'Frontier 22'. The phone is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned company, but some renders and specifications have surfaced online. The rumoured Motorola phone has a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera unit, according to leaked renders. The Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to be released in July 2022. The device will reportedly have a 144Hz refresh rate display and a fingerprint scanner for authentication.

WinFuture.de, a German publication, has revealed the renders and specifications of the reported Motorola smartphone. The Motorola Frontier 22 expected a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone to run on Android 12 out of the box following the leaked details. It is said to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display could also support HDR10.

The forthcoming Motorola handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SM8475 processor. As per the reports, the chipset could be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 "Plus" SoC. The device will be equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone could come in three RAM and storage configurations of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to have a triple rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. Motorola's upcoming smartphone is said to have a 60-megapixel camera for selfies.

Reportedly, the handset's connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, a USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.2. It is expected to have stereo speakers as well as three microphone arrays.

The Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to include a fingerprint sensor. Motorola's latest handset could consist of a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.