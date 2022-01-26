  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola 'Frontier 22' smartphone specifications leaked, possibly first 200MP camera phone

    The Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to have a triple rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel primary sensor 
     

    Motorola 'Frontier 22' smartphone specifications leaked, possibly first 200MP camera phone
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Motorola is rumoured to be developing a new flagship smartphone codenamed 'Frontier 22'. The phone is yet to be officially confirmed by the Lenovo-owned company, but some renders and specifications have surfaced online. The rumoured Motorola phone has a hole-punch display and a triple rear camera unit, according to leaked renders. The Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to be released in July 2022. The device will reportedly have a 144Hz refresh rate display and a fingerprint scanner for authentication.

    It is also anticipated the headset will be configured with the 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. 

    WinFuture.de, a German publication, has revealed the renders and specifications of the reported Motorola smartphone. The Motorola Frontier 22 expected a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone to run on Android 12 out of the box following the leaked details. It is said to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display could also support HDR10.

    The forthcoming Motorola handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SM8475 processor. As per the reports, the chipset could be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 "Plus" SoC. The device will be equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone could come in three RAM and storage configurations of 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

    Also Read: Moto G5G launched in India with Rs 20,999 tag. Specifications here

    In terms of optics, the Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to have a triple rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. Motorola's upcoming smartphone is said to have a 60-megapixel camera for selfies.

    Reportedly, the handset's connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, a USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.2. It is expected to have stereo speakers as well as three microphone arrays.

    The Motorola Frontier 22 is expected to include a fingerprint sensor. Motorola's latest handset could consist of a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2022, 4:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    YouTube to venture into NFTs related features to be out soon says CEO Susan Wojcicki gcw

    YouTube to venture into NFTs, related features to be out soon, says CEO Susan Wojcicki

    NASA offers USD 1 million for innovative ideas to feed astronauts in Deep Space Food Challenge gcw

    NASA offers $1 million for innovative ideas to feed astronauts in 'Deep Space Food Challenge'

    NASA James Webb telescope reaches final stable position parked 1500000 km from Earth gcw

    NASA's James Webb telescope reaches final stable position, parked 15,00,000 km from Earth

    Facebook parent Meta to build world's fastest supercomputer to process data-dnm

    Facebook parent Meta to build world’s fastest supercomputer to process data

    iPhone 13 pink screen issue affects small number of users Heres all you need to know gcw

    iPhone 13 'pink screen' issue affects small number of users; Here's all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2022: Cockpit views of Rajpath flypast with mirage, rafale, Sukhoi

    Republic Day 2022: Cockpit views of spectacular flypast will leave you gobsmacked

    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings' RCB

    Anupam Kher's mother Dulari predicts PM Modi's win in upcoming elections, says he has 'blessings'

    YouTube to venture into NFTs related features to be out soon says CEO Susan Wojcicki gcw

    YouTube to venture into NFTs, related features to be out soon, says CEO Susan Wojcicki

    Heres what Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to do before he decides to own the club-ayh

    Here's what Jim Ratcliffe wants Manchester United to do before he decides to own the club

    Train set ablaze by students protesting against cheating in Railways entrance exam gcw

    Train set ablaze by students protesting against ‘cheating’ in Railways entrance exam

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable lovely singh special song hum hindustani hai sainik tufani hai will give you goosebumps

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP's special song 'Hum Hindustani Hai, Sainik Tufani Hai' will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand stole from Manipur gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons cap from Uttarakhand, stole from Manipur

    Video Icon
    Indian Super LEague, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 71): Mumbai City continues winless run, draws against NorthEast United 1-1

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 Inspiring story Ashok Chakra winner J&K Police ASI Babu Ram

    Inspiring story of J&K Police ASI Babu Ram's raw courage

    Video Icon