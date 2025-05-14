Meta's AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses are launching in India with features like real-time translation, live streaming, and music app integration. Available from May 19th at a starting price of Rs 29,990.

There's excellent news for people who enjoy the newest technology: Meta plans to introduce its Ray-Ban smart glasses in India. With the help of artificial intelligence, these cutting-edge glasses can provide real-time answers to queries. Additionally, they include a camera for taking pictures and broadcasting live. Users may also utilize voice commands to answer calls and messages. Here is all the information you want on these smart glasses.

Meta Ray-Ban sunglasses: Features and specifications

Meta Ray-Ban sunglasses come in a variety of variants, but the more recent ones have a 12MP ultra-wide camera that can record photos for social media sharing and broadcast live for up to 30 minutes.

These glasses have five microphones for capturing realistic audio and built-in speakers. Additionally, they are coupled with Meta AI, which enables users to make calls, send messages via their phones, translate audio and video in real time, and ask inquiries about their surroundings, among many other features.

Additionally, in India, the smart glasses may link to music applications like Shazam, Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Even when customers are not online, they now offer live translation services for English, French, Italian, and Spanish.

When the case is completely charged, the glasses' battery lasts up to 36 hours, and it only takes 20 minutes to charge them by 50%. 32GB of storage, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and IPX4 water resistance are additional features.

Meta Ray-Ban sunglasses: Price and availability

Beginning on May 19, Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses will be sold in India for a starting price of Rs 29,990. The smart glasses may be pre-ordered on the Ray-Ban website right now, and when they are officially released, they will be sold at Ray-Ban stores.

Ray-Ban is already a trusted name in eyewear. By teaming up with them, Meta avoided the “tech gadget” look of a device like an Apple Vision Pro and instead delivered something stylish and familiar. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses have been building a fan base in the background. Early adopters have been raving about how convenient they are, especially for creators, travellers, and anyone who hates digging into their pocket every time a notification buzzes.