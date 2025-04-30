Meta has launched its own AI app, Meta AI, to compete with ChatGPT. It features a social media aspect, a Discovery Feed showcasing how friends interact with the AI, and enhanced voice capabilities powered by Llama 4.

Meta has recently launched its Meta AI app, a direct competition to OpenAI’s ChatGPT app. However, it has an additional social media-like component, which is precisely what you would anticipate from an AI software. "Meta AI is designed to learn about you, so its responses are more useful," claims Meta. It is more fluid and natural to communicate with since it is simple to converse to. "It's more social, so it can show you things from the people and places you care about," it further explains.

Discovery Feed on Meta AI

One solution to the problem is Discovery Feed, a tool that allows you to see how your friends are interacting with AI. In the announcement, Meta posts a picture of a user requesting its AI to condense them into three emojis, which they then send to their friends.

A Discover feed is a feature of the Meta AI app that allows users to share and discover how other people are utilizing AI. The finest prompts that others are posting are visible to you, and you may remix them to create your own. Additionally, it states that you are in complete control and that nothing is published to your feed until you want to post it.

The stream will only show interactions that users have chosen to share. Similar to prior fads when individuals changed themselves into Barbie-like figures or Studio Ghibli-inspired characters, this shared activity might contribute to the spread of viral generative AI trends.

Voice features on Meta AI

Meta has also improved its voice feature with this update. The tone has changed to one that is more "personal and relevant, and more conversational." Additionally, the app combines with other Meta AI functions, such as picture creation and editing, which can now be accomplished via text or voice chat with your AI assistant.

For now, voice conversations, including the full duplex demo, are available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand only.

According to Meta, the assistant can remember your preferences (like your love for travel or your obsession with baking videos) and tailor its answers based on what you’ve already shared across Meta platforms. If your Facebook and Instagram accounts are linked, the AI can pull from both to offer even more relevant responses.

Meta Ray-Ban glasses to come to India?

There are several intriguing features in this app now that Meta plans to introduce Ray-Ban Meta eyewear to India. The business aimed to integrate the new Meta AI app with the Meta View companion app for Ray-Ban Meta glasses with this launch. We expect that when Ray-Ban Meta glasses are introduced in India, this integration will be global, even if it is now only happening in a few areas.