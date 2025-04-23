Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air could be unbelievably thin, measuring just 5.65mm. This would make it slimmer than a standard pencil and potentially the thinnest high-end phone of 2025.

The iPhone 17 Air is already generating news, and this time it's about how unbelievably thin it may be. Apple's next iPhone range is still a few months away. Apple appears to be pushing the boundaries of smartphone design, according to a recent internet leak that purports to reveal a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Air.

According to a video uploaded by Unbox Therapy tech YouTuber Lewis Hilsenteger, the iPhone 17 Air is only 5.65mm in size. The 17 Air would be even thinner than a regular wooden pencil, which has a diameter of about 6mm, if this proves to be the case. The Air may be as thin as 5.5mm, according to prior sources, although people who hold it in their hands are unlikely to notice this small difference.

He compares the iPhone 17 Air dummy to the iPhone 17 Pro Max model, which is around 8.75mm thick, and says the Air seems "futuristic," being nearly half as thick. Even though this design is really striking, it will be fascinating to see how long the phone lasts.

Apple to replace Plus model?

According to reports, Apple plans to replace the Plus model, which has been a member of the iPhone family for a few years, with the iPhone 17 Air. This would imply that Apple keeps the standard, pro, and max models while introducing the Air as a new, lightweight option that prioritizes design above specifications.

Expected pricing of iPhone 17 series

Pricing has not yet been confirmed, but according to a rumor from Tom's Guide, Apple may maintain the beginning price near that of the existing iPhone 16 Plus, which sells for about $899 in the US and Rs 89,900 in India. However, other sources suggest that the price may be higher, maybe even surpassing that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which presently retails for $1,199 in the US and Rs 1,44,900 in India. Despite having a more basic feature set, it would make the Air a premium option. However, since the Air model won't have reliable specs, customers won't likely spend more than the Pro Max model, thus it would make more sense for Apple to replace it with the Plus model.

iPhone 17 Air to compete with Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

The iPhone 17 Air, which is scheduled for release in September 2025, is anticipated to go up against gadgets like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is reportedly about 6.4mm thick. The Air can easily win the title of thinnest high-end phone available this year if Apple fulfills the 5.6mm profile rumors.