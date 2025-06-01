A 15-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Belagavi was gang-raped twice by six people. The accused recorded the first assault and blackmailed her into silence. Five have been caught; one is absconding.

In a deeply disturbing case, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped twice by a group of six individuals in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The attackers recorded the first incident and later used the video to blackmail her into silence, leading to a second assault.

Assault recorded, used for blackmail

Police officials said the first assault occurred around six months ago. One of the accused, who was a friend of the girl, took her to a secluded hilly area on the outskirts of Belagavi. There, along with another person, he raped her while recording the crime on a mobile phone.

Blackmail and second assault

Using the recorded video as a threat, the accused blackmailed the girl. Under fear and pressure, the girl was later gang-raped again, this time by three other members of the group. The second incident also took place at multiple locations, and again, the act was recorded.

Police action and arrests

The girl filed a complaint recently. Based on her statement, police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Three adults have been arrested and two minors detained. Police are continuing the search for the sixth accused, who is currently absconding.

Belagavi Commissioner of Police Bhushan Borse confirmed the arrests. “Five of the accused — including two minors — have been taken into custody. We are actively searching for the sixth accused, who is currently absconding,” he said.

-With ANI inputs