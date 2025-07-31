Roles requiring manual dexterity, emotional intelligence, or physical presence, such as healthcare workers and skilled trades, are less susceptible to immediate replacement due to AI's limitations in replicating human capabilities in those areas.

New Delhi: In a significant prediction that underscores the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the workplace, Microsoft Research has released a list of jobs that it believes are most susceptible to being replaced or significantly reshaped by AI. According to the study, titled "Working with AI: Measuring the Occupational Implications of Generative AI," careers which are heavily focused on language, content creation, and repetitive communication tasks are prone to falling to AI. “These roles include activities like offering information, writing, advising, teaching. AI chatbots are capable of performing all these tasks with ease,” the report said.

However, the report also identified roles that AI is unlikely to replace—at least in the near future. These include professions requiring high levels of manual dexterity, emotional intelligence, or physical presence. Jobs in skilled trades like electricians, plumbers, and mechanics, as well as healthcare workers such as nurses and caregivers, were cited as relatively safe. These roles often involve unpredictable real-world scenarios, human touch, and complex interpersonal interactions—areas where AI still struggles to replicate human capabilities.

Jobs that AI Can Potentially Replace:

Interpreters

Translators

Historians

Writers and Authors

Customer Service Representatives

CNC Tool Programmers

Telephone Operators

Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks

News Analysts and Journalists

Editors and Proofreaders

Public Relations Specialists

Data Scientists

Technical Writers

Sales Representatives

Mathematicians

Political Scientists

Jobs that AI Cannot Potentially Replace: