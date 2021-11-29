  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter after 16 years; Parag Agrawal to be new CEO

    Making the announcement on his Twitter account, Dorsey said that a company that is founder-led is severely limiting and single point of failure. 

    Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter after 16 years; Parag Agrawal to be new CEO
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cupertino, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 9:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Jack Dorsey has resigned from the post of Twitter Chief Executive Officer. Making the announcement on his Twitter account, Dorsey said that a company that is 'founder-led' is severely limiting and single point of failure. 

    Dorsey gave three reasons for his resignation -- 1) Appointment of Parag Agrawal as Twitter CEO; 2) Bret Taylor agreeing to be Board chairman; and 3) all members of the Board have the potential to change the course of the company for the better.

    Citing the example of Parag, who started off his journey with Twitter as an engineer and went on to be appointed as the CEO, Dorsey said that there was a lot of ambition and potential on the present team. He further said that Parag takes over as CEO on Monday, he would continue to serve on the board to assist Parag and Bret with the transition.

    Rejecting any speculation surrounding his resignation, Dorsey said that the decision to step aside was his own. He, however, said the decision was a tough one for him considering how deeply e felt for the company and its employees. Stating that there are not many companies that have reached the level that Twitter has, Dorsey, in the same breath, said that there were not many founders who choose their company over their own ego. 

    Before signing off, Dorsey had one wish for Twitter and that was for the micro-blogging site to be the most transparent company in the world.

    Dorsey co-founded Twitter with Ev Williams in 2006. A year later, he was named the CEO of the company. However, barely a year later, Williams and board member Fred Wilson pushed out Dorsey as the micro-blogging site gained traction and users. He was removed from the CEO's post citing that he was unfit to lead. Over the years, Twitter growth stagnated. in 2015, Dorsey returned as Twitter CEO. Call for Dorsey's exit sprung up in early 2020, after hedge fund manager Elliott Management Corp claimed that he was giving little attention to Twitter while at the same time operating payments processing company Square Inc. Somehow, Dorsey managed to de-escalate the crisis and hold on to his post.

    Also Read

    Cryptocurrency Confusion: Demystifying what Indian government wants to do

    Israel trims list of nations it will export spyware to; India is on the list of 37 nations

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 10:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cryptocurrency Confusion: Demystifying what Indian government wants to do

    Cryptocurrency Confusion: Demystifying what Indian government wants to do

    Israel trims list of nations it will export spyware to; India is on the list of 37 nations

    Israel trims list of nations it will export spyware to; India is on the list of 37 nations

    Apple sues Pegasus spyware makers, says abuse of state-sponsored spyware must stop

    Apple sues Pegasus spyware makers, says abuse of state-sponsored spyware must stop

    Instagram to soon allow users to put music on videos photos on their feed gcw

    Instagram to soon allow users to put music on videos, photos on their feed

    Lunar Eclipse 2021 Certain Indian cities to witness rare event Details inside gcw

    Lunar Eclipse 2021: Certain Indian cities to witness rare event; Details inside

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO] SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan says, 'I am sorry', after her security guard pushes, misbehaves with a pap [VIDEO]

    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry critical [DETAILS INSIDE] SCJ

    Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry critical [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Exclusive interview with Union Minister Pratima Bhoumick on Tripura local election win

    Exclusive: 'People of Tripura are 'swabhimanis', they rejected TMC's Khela Hobe'

    Digangana Suryavanshi drool worthy photos in a red dress make fans go gaga over it drb

    Digangana Suryavanshi’s drool-worthy photos in a red dress, make fans go gaga over it

    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif home amidst wedding reports see pics inside drb

    Vicky Kaushal spotted outside Katrina Kaif’s home amidst wedding reports. See pics inside

    Recent Videos

    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon
    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up-dnm

    Omicron COVID-19 variant forces shutting borders across globe as cases inch up

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon