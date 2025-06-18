OpenAI has brought image generation capabilities to its experimental WhatsApp service, 1-800-ChatGPT. This new feature, likely powered by OpenAI's DALL-E model, allows users to generate AI images directly within WhatsApp.

OpenAI, the creator of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, has expanded the capabilities of its experimental WhatsApp service, 1-800-ChatGPT, to include image generation. All users may now access AI-generated pictures through the well-known messaging app thanks to this new feature, which is probably driven by OpenAI's DALL-E model. .“ChatGPT image generation is now available in WhatsApp via 1-800-ChatGPT,” the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).“Now available to everyone. https://wa.me/18002428478,” it added.

OpenAI highlights that customers will receive additional picture generation when they link their ChatGPT account to the 1-800-ChatGPT service on WhatsApp. "To get more image generation, remember to link your ChatGPT account to 1-800-ChatGPT in WhatsApp," OpenAI continued.This action comes after OpenAI first integrated its chatbot into WhatsApp in December of last year. The goal of this endeavour was to make ChatGPT more widely available without forcing users to download a specific app or register for an account.

How to use ChatGPT image generation feature on WhatsApp?

Simply save the number +1 (800) 242-8478 to your phone in order to start creating photographs using ChatGPT on WhatsApp.

Sending a straightforward "Hi" message on WhatsApp might start a discussion after it has been saved. After that, the bot will lead visitors to a secure login page by guiding them through the steps to link their current ChatGPT account.

Users may start creating photographs right away after linking by giving text instructions like "Create an image of a doberman running in a field of sunflowers during sunset."

In a few seconds, the bot will reply with AI-generated graphics.

Since OpenAI released its DALL·E model in 2021, image creation has swiftly emerged as one of ChatGPT's most well-liked features. In 2023 and 2024, the tool received significant improvements, such as improved text-to-image accuracy and inpainting, which allows you to alter particular areas of a picture.