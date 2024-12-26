OnePlus 12 gets HUGE discount ahead of OnePlus 13 launch; Is it worth buying?

The OnePlus 12 gets a significant price cut on Amazon and the OnePlus website just before the OnePlus 13 launch. This makes the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phone with impressive camera and display a compelling option for budget-conscious buyers.

The tech behemoth OnePlus is ready for the January 7, 2025, worldwide and Indian release of its flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13. Its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, is attracting attention due to a notable price cut on Amazon, making it an alluring choice for those on a tight budget looking for a high-end smartphone experience, even as anticipation for the new gadget grows.

What is the deal on OnePlus 12?

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option of the OnePlus 12, which made its debut in January 2024, is now available for Rs 59,999, which is less than the device's original launch price of Rs 64,999. Likewise, the more expensive model with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM is now available for Rs 64,999 instead of Rs 69,999. For both configurations, this Rs 5,000 flat discount is offered without any further restrictions or limitations.

Customers who use ICICI Bank credit cards (apart from Amazon Pay credit cards) would receive an immediate bank discount of Rs 7,000 from Amazon to further sweeten the bargain. This lowers the 12GB RAM model's effective price to Rs 52,999, while the 16GB RAM option is still available for Rs 57,999. Customers who want to buy straight from the OnePlus website and have a OneCard credit card may also take advantage of the same Rs 7,000 discount.

Is OnePlus 12 relevant and worth buying?

The OnePlus 12 is still a competitive option in the flagship smartphone market even after a year. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset powers it, providing excellent performance for demanding workloads and gaming. The gadget's gorgeous 120Hz curved AMOLED display guarantees clear images and fluid scrolling. In addition, it has a powerful battery, allows lightning-fast wired and wireless charging, and has an amazing camera setup that appeals to both amateurs and pros. For individuals who value high-end features but are reluctant to spend money on the newest flagship models, the OnePlus 12's current promotion offers a fantastic chance to get a powerful smartphone at a lower cost.

