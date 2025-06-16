OnePlus is launching the Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 on July 8th in India and globally. The Nord 5 boasts a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and improved gaming capabilities, while the Nord CE 5 offers a sleek design.

OnePlus is turning up the heat this summer with a global launch event on July 8, unveiling a trio of much-anticipated products for Indian and international markets. The OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, and the upcoming OnePlus Buds 4 will be the main attractions; they all promise significant improvements in terms of use, design, and performance.

OnePlus Nord 5 breaks cover

The OnePlus Nord 5 will be the first handset in the series to employ a Snapdragon 8 series processor, particularly the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which will be a significant milestone for the Nord range. LPDDR5X RAM will be used in conjunction with this increase in processing power in an effort to provide better energy economy and quicker performance.

The company's teaser shows a twin back camera arrangement with the flash module below, emulating the appearance of the OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra Edition, which was just released in China. With native 90fps compatibility for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and 144fps playback for Call of Duty Mobile owing to frame interpolation, gamers will have much to celebrate for.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: What can you expect?

The OnePlus Nord CE5, which will also have two cameras on the back, will arrive with the Nord 5. A patterned rear panel is hinted at in the teaser, although it noticeably lacks an infrared blaster on the top edge, which some fans seeking more functionality could overlook.

Although the specifications are yet unknown, the design cues indicate that OnePlus is going for a sleek, modern look with its CE version this time, perhaps keeping it reasonably priced while putting an emphasis on performance.

OnePlus Buds 4: Expected details

The Buds 4, OnePlus's newest wireless earbuds featuring a twin-driver system and dual DACs, are being unveiled to round off the launch event. Zen Green and Storm Grey are the two colours that the Buds 4 will come in, and they claim a latency of only 47 ms in Game Mode. The earbuds, which are now available in China, have triple microphone AI-powered noise reduction for calls and up to 55dB active noise cancellation across 5500Hz ultra-wideband.

When can you purchase these products?

Following its formal launch on July 8, the Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Buds 4 will all be sold on Amazon.in, the official OnePlus India website, and OnePlus Experience Stores nationwide.

This launch may be OnePlus's crucial opportunity to reclaim leadership in India's mid-premium smartphone and audio accessory markets as the firm continues to diversify its line of goods.