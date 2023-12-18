Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Instagram introduces 'Add Yours' feature for stories; Know what it is & how to use it

    Instagram introduced Add Yours template for Stories. The feature allows users to create personalised templates and invite others to contribute. Earlier, Instagram also introduced an AI media editing tool.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    Instagram has a reputation for regularly releasing new features to enhance the user experience and keep things interesting. The opportunity to create new, personalised story templates is now possible with Instagram's newest feature, "Add Yours" templates. This lets you add text, GIFs, and other content to a story template so that you may share it with your followers later.

    This appears to be an upgrade on Instagram's original "Add Yours" sticker, which was introduced a few years ago. Additionally, producers may now effortlessly create reels from templates with the help of the templates function that was implemented especially for Instagram Reels to the Meta-owned app.

    To start using this feature, you need to begin uploading a story, jazz it up with GIFs, text, or even other images from your phone gallery.  Next, select the parts you want in your template and apply the "Add Yours templates" sticker, which you can find in the area where you add photographs and GIFs.

    After that, a user who wants to utilise your template will be able to put their own touch to it but won't be able to alter what you first created. The world is already starting to see this feature. However, if you haven't received it yet, consider refreshing the Instagram app or bide your time, since there may be a phased release.

    Just recently, Instagram unveiled a feature that allowed users to add videos to their Notes. Previously, Notes were limited to text-based updates, akin to the AIM status messages of the past. However, the new feature enabled users to add short video clips with text captions.

