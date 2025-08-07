Instagram introduces Reel reposting similar to TikTok and enhances location sharing with a Snap Map-like feature. These updates prioritize creator engagement and user privacy while raising questions about the platform's evolving identity.

Instagram is taking its Snapchat love to a new level with feature additions to the platform that looks to keep its users entertained. Additionally, the platform is altering one of its current features that sparked debate and raised privacy concerns. Despite the fact that the short video format was lifted from TikTok, reels have become an integral aspect of Instagram's brand. The business is now repeating the process, adding new features that are already present on platforms used by competitors.

Instagram's New Features Adopted From Rivals

Instagram now allows you to repost Reels from any users, including those you don't follow or know on the network. This operates similarly to TikTok, with all reposted short videos displayed in a dedicated feed and even appearing in the feeds of individuals you follow. Reposting has functioned differently on Instagram for years, but these little adjustments to the design and operation give it a new purpose. Previously, Instagram users could only share the Reel from their Stories, but this may now be done as is.

Additionally, Instagram is giving users more control over how friends may use the location-sharing feature on the app. Friends who have granted you permission to follow them and notify others of their locations can be found on the live map.

Instagram is now offering Snap Map to its users, something Snapchat users are already familiar with. The good news is that, in order to protect user privacy, the feature is deactivated by default and requires manual opt-in.

Instagram has been under fire for its restrictions and shift away from being only a photo-sharing app as it was in the past. The Meta-owned app has gone in many directions and even contemplated changing its default ratio to 9:16, but common sense forced the business to return to its previous stage.

These days, it is a platform that primarily serves creators who wish to communicate with their fans and followers. In addition to confusing consumers, adding a whole new set of functions keeps them alert, particularly when they are given additional tools they never requested in the first place.