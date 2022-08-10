Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Snap launches Snapchat+ subscription in India; know service price, latest features, and more

    Subscribers in India will receive a new Snapchat+ badge for their profile and a Star to indicate that they have signed up for the service.
     

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Snap launched the Snapchat+ subscription service in India on Wednesday, August 10. It gives users access to 'exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features.' Members will also receive priority support from the Snapchat team. Snapchat+ comes with six exclusive features at launch: the Badge, Custom App Icons, Rewatch Indicator, Best Friends Forever, Ghost Trails on Snap Map, and Solar System. These features are believed to allow members to personalise their experience by enhancing their frequently used Snapchat features.

    In India, the Snapchat+ subscription costs Rs 49 per month and can be purchased through the Snapchat app. By subscribing to Snapchat+, the 100 million-plus Snapchat community in India will now have access to exclusive features. Snap had already launched this paid service in the United States for $3.99 (approximately Rs 320) per month.

    Indian subscribers will receive a new Snapchat+ badge for their profile and a Star to indicate that they have subscribed to the service. This feature is disabled by default and can be chosen manually. It also comes with a set of home screen icons that can change the appearance of the Snapchat icon.

    Users can track the number of people who rewatch their Stories in the My Story Management section. It does not, however, reveal the specific names of the other users.

    Subscribers to Snapchat+ gain access to the Solar System, a special badge for the Friendship Profile. Users can also pin one of their friends as their best friend.

    The Snap Map Ghost Trail feature can show subscribers the general direction of travel for where their friends have recently moved. For this feature to work, users must agree to share their location. It works the same way as the existing "Map Moves" Snap Map feature, which appears when a friend recently travels.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
